Red Lake woman found guilty on 5 murder counts for killing 2 of her children

A northern Minnesota woman has been convicted on five federal counts of first-degree murder and one count of arson after authorities say she stabbed one of her children before setting her house on fire with another inside.

Jennifer Stately, 37, pursued an insanity defense, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota, but the jury rejected it, finding her guilty Wednesday of two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, two counts of murder in the course of committing child abuse, one count of murder in the course of committing arson. and one count of arson.

The killings occurred at her Red Lake, Minnesota, home on March 15, 2024. Authorities said she attacked two of her sons with a knife before setting three separate fires inside the house, two of them blocking the exits.

Stately originally faced state charges, as well as additional federal charges, in connection with an Amber Alert issued for a third child. Those charges were later dropped.

