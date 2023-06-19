Red Cross spreads awareness on World Sickle Day

MINNEAPOLIS – The American Red Cross hosted a blood drive Monday in honor of World Sickle Cell Day.

These blood donations go to people who need blood or are a part of an effort to find a match for someone who has sickle cell disease (SCD).

SCD affects around 100,000 people in the U.S. Out of those people, it affects one in every 365 African Americans.

Others who donate can help those who live with SCD, like Mikayla Sarai. Sarai started a sickle cell foundation in her name and received a proclamation from the City of Minneapolis on June 19.

In her case, she needs a bone marrow transplant for her condition. Sarai and her mother, Demitrea Kelley, have been searching to find a donor.

Mikayla Sarai

"Right now for three, going on four years, we have not found a donor. Mikayla needs a donor to save her life," Kelley said.

Sarai has a few months left to find a match, otherwise she will have to turn to her mother as a half match.

Colin Wiesner donates blood often, and believes it's a good cause.

"I think it's one of those things, you'll never know if you need it. Pay it forward," Wiesner said.

Sickle cell patients may receive up to 10 blood transfusions every month to contain their symptoms.