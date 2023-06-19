The Saloon to stop serving Anhueser-Busch beers after brewer walks back Dylan Mulvaney's Bud Light campaign

MINNEAPOLIS -- One of Minneapolis' most well-known gay bars says it will stop serving Anheuser-Busch beers after the company walked back a marketing campaign featuring a trans spokesperson.

In a statement on Monday, The Saloon said it will instead serve beers from local breweries Modist and Bauhaus.

The Saloon CBS News

Anheuser-Busch recently faced backlash from conservatives after featuring trans TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney in a marketing campaign for Bud Light. After said backlash, the company tried to distance itself from the campaign, sparking a round of fresh outrage, this time from the LGBTQ+ community.

"Anheuser-Busch had an opportunity to support a marginalized community in a way that few other corporations have attempted, but they abandoned that direction. We view that as unacceptable," Saloon owner John Moore said.

The Saloon's statement said it is dropping Anheuser-Busch in favor of "local companies that actively support and grow the LGBTQIA+ community."

In addition to Bud Light, Anheuser-Busch InBev makes Michelob beers like Ultra and Golden Light. The Saloon said it will stop serving those beers as well.

Bud Light's longtime reign as America's best-selling beer ended in May.

The Saloon's decision comes just days before Twin Cities Pride Festival kicks off.

WCCO has reached out to Modist, Bauhaus and Anheuser-Busch for comment.

