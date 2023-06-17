5 killed in south Minneapolis crash caused by driver fleeing state patrol, police say

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say five people are dead after a speeding driver fleeing a traffic stop hit another vehicle in south Minneapolis Friday night.

According to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara, a state trooper tried to pull over a speeding driver on Interstate 35W around 10:15 p.m.

The driver exited onto Second Avenue and ran a red light, hitting another vehicle at the Lake Street intersection.

Police said five people in the vehicle that was hit were killed.

The speeding driver ran off, but was caught by police.

"This is an incredibly tragic and horrific scene," O'Hara said.

No word yet on the identity of the victims. Police believe the driver may have been impaired.

The crash remains under investigation.