Minnesota communities reflect, celebrate as Ramadan, Ash Wednesday and Lunar New Year overlap

Ramadan, the Lunar New Year celebration and Lent all started within a 24-hour period this week.

For some, these sacred and celebratory moments have a different meaning following the massive Immigration and Customs Enforcement surge in Minnesota.

Despite lingering fears of Operation Metro Surge across the state, you could see faith and culture celebrated in many ways.

Ramadan is the holiest month in Islam, and it started Tuesday evening. Wednesday marked the first full day of fasting. It's a month full of prayer, reflection, community and fasting.

"The month of Ramadan, a month for the soul, month to nourish the spiritual feeling," said Abubakar As-Saddique Islamic Center Imam Mowlid Ali.

Across the state, Christians observed Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of Lent. Christians will observe Lent by fasting or abstaining from a type of food they like. It's a way of repenting their sins, and as a way to recognize how Jesus fasted in the desert for 40 days and 40 nights.

"It is a time in the church for intentional practice to deepen our faith," said Julie Madden, St. Joan Of Arc peace and justice ministries director.

People are also celebrating Lunar New Year, welcoming the year of the horse and shedding the year of the snake, according to the Chinese zodiac.

"Traditionally it's a time to get together and everybody has their part of dumpling making," smiled Peter Bian, co-owner of Saturday Dumpling Co.

Ramadan, Ash Wednesday and Lunar New Year all overlapped this week. Different faiths, different cultures but one common thread: Unity.

"We all have our own ways of practice but together we are creating a beloved community," Madden added.