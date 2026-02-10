With some Minneapolis Muslims in hiding, a nonprofit is gathering halal food for Ramadan

Food insecurities are a growing concern among many cultures. Many in the Twin Cities' Muslim community have stopped working and leaving their homes due to Operation Metro Surge.

Ramadan is the holiest month in Islam. It's a time for prayer, reflection, community and fasting.

Fartun Weli is a proud, first-generation Somali American who's been in Minnesota for 26 years.

"[Ramadan] reminds us what being hungry looks like. It's a devotion to our creator, our God," Weli said. "This time of fasting, it's also a time of family and feasts after sundown each day."

Fifteen years ago, Weli started Isuroon, a nonprofit that provides assistance for immigrants and their families. It also provides culturally specific food, something most food shelves don't.

"We're getting people driving from 40 minutes to come to our food shelf because halal is very kosher," Weli said.

Those foods include dates, rice and halal proteins.

"We ran out of flour and rice, but we're ordering it," she said.

Weli says they need help with financial donations and food to help feed the growing number of people who have lost their jobs and income.

She remains positive and surprised with the response from fellow Minnesotans.

"What happened was an opportunity to see how far trying to destroy one community can ignite the conscience of the larger society," Weli said. "There's so much goodness that this crisis has generated. It's all spiritually great. It fills the soul."

And hopefully it will fill the stomachs of those suffering from food insecurities, something Weli is proud to be helping with.

"The history is, Minnesota, you showed up, and now you're a leader for the world," Weli said.

Isuroon needs help both financially and supplies. Click here for more information.