Rain could lead to more mosquitoes in Minnesota, experts say

Could the number of mosquitoes still increase in Minnesota this summer?

As Minnesotans prepare for backyard barbeques, an uninvited guest is making a strong comeback: mosquitoes.

Experts say cooler weather and low river levels could be responsible for our slow start to the mosquito season.

"Right now, mosquitos are well below average this time of year. But they're starting to creep back up," said Alex Carlson, with the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District.

Carlson says this year was the first time in three years we did not see a significant emergence of spring mosquitoes in May and early June. Rainfall expected this week could lead to significant increase. Specifically, a common summer nuisance, "cattail mosquitoes."

"They are very aggressive. They love to feed on us, but fortunately they typically don't carry disease just annoying and cause big red welts," Carlson said.

In response, aerial and ground treatments will continue as MMCD jump back into their busy season.

"We're going to be very busy next couple of days trying to get helicopters and getting staff out to do our treatments now, so we can knock down the population before the 4th of July," Carlson said.

Avoiding bites isn't just what officials do, it starts before you leave your house.

Mosquito control experts say there are some easy steps you can follow:

Make sure not to skip bug spray. Avoid dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active. Skip sweet scents.