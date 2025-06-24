Sunny Tuesday in Twin Cities before storms, soaking rain return

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report on June 24, 2025

A cold front has ushered in cooler, drier air in Minnesota, with highs on Tuesday around 80 degrees in the Twin Cities.

The front stalls south of the metro through midweek and becomes the focus for heavy rainfall.

Thunderstorms are likely late Tuesday night through Thursday, with several rounds possible.

Forecast rainfall totals of 2-4 inches are expected across southern Minnesota, with localized amounts over 5 inches.

Temperatures stay cooler in the 70s through Thursday before warming up for the weekend.