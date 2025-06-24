Watch CBS News
Sunny Tuesday in Twin Cities before storms, soaking rain return

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

A cold front has ushered in cooler, drier air in Minnesota, with highs on Tuesday around 80 degrees in the Twin Cities.

The front stalls south of the metro through midweek and becomes the focus for heavy rainfall.

Thunderstorms are likely late Tuesday night through Thursday, with several rounds possible.

Forecast rainfall totals of 2-4 inches are expected across southern Minnesota, with localized amounts over 5 inches.

Temperatures stay cooler in the 70s through Thursday before warming up for the weekend.

Joseph Dames

