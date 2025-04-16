Watch CBS News
Choppers, drones take to skies for preemptive attack on Minnesota's mosquitoes

Crews will be out with a new tool Wednesday to help keep Minnesota's mosquitoes at bay before the season peaks this summer

Late June to early July is when mosquitoes typically peak in Minnesota, but it really depends on the weather.

Starting Wednesday morning at 8, helicopters or drones with the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District may be coming to a city near you for treatment. This is the first year treatment drones will be used in every county in the district. 

Crews will be out targeting more than three dozen cities in Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott and Washington counties. They'll be dropping dry pellets that have a natural mosquito growth regulator, and they'll be targeting areas of standing water first, since that can be a breeding area for mosquitoes. 

Experts say the process is designed to target mosquito larvae and poses no risk to humans. It's also safe for beneficial pollinators like bees and butterflies. 

Crews will be out at various times during the season for treatment. 

The Metropolitan Mosquito Control District also has an interactive map on its website where you can check out any potential breeding areas in your community.

