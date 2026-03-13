Thousands without power in Minnesota amid high winds Friday morning; winter storm expected over weekend

Strong winds early Friday will calm into the afternoon in Minnesota as we await an incoming winter storm over the weekend.

As of 6:45 a.m., Xcel Energy is reporting that over 23,000 customers are without power in the Twin Cities. Outages extend past the metro area, too, with over 1,100 customers in Steele, Waseca and Freeborn counties.

Shortly after 7 a.m., the high wind warning was lifted early, though breezy conditions will continue through the morning. The warning was originally set to expire at 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, temperatures will stick to the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday will start with increasing clouds and snow will develop later in the afternoon and evening.

That's when WCCO will issue a NEXT Weather Alert due to expected impacts from the storm.

Winter storm watch alerts will be in effect Saturday night into Sunday. Heavy snow and strong winds are expected to create difficult travel and areas of blowing snow across southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. This area could see more than a foot of snow.

Northern Minnesota likely won't see much snow at all.

By Monday, snow will be tapering off with colder air settling in. Some lingering blowing snow is possible in open areas.

The week will be colder to start with highs mainly in the 20s and 30s, then moderating temperatures by midweek.