Maps show where in Minnesota more than a foot of snow could fall this weekend

A major winter storm is set to bring significant snow and wind to parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin this weekend.

The NEXT Weather team says a strong area of low pressure will slide across Iowa Saturday night into Sunday. Because this system will have a lot of moisture with it, heavy snow is likely across southern and central Minnesota with the current expected track.

WCCO

With the current forecast, the snow is likely to move in Saturday night, with the heaviest falling overnight into early Sunday morning. The snow should wrap up through Sunday afternoon with a high likelihood of more than 6 inches for areas south of I-94, including the Twin Cities.

Some locations south of the Twin Cities metro are could even pick up more than a foot of snow, however the placement of the heaviest snow is difficult to place this long before the storm. Regardless, travel will likely be difficult through the day on Sunday, especially in the morning.

NOAA

Northern Minnesota likely won't see much snow, if any at all.

Winds will also increase across the state through Sunday morning with gusts up to 40 mph expected, potentially blowing snow around and reducing visibility. The gusty winds will linger into Monday pulling in much cooler air with high temps well below average, in the upper teens to lower 20s, to start the week.

It is important to stress given that impacts are still about 48 hours away, there is still some wiggle room with the finer details of this forecast. Please stay with the NEXT Weather team for further updates.