Southern Minnesota man sentenced to 18 years in prison for fatally shooting ex-girlfriend

A judge on Monday sentenced a southern Minnesota man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend to 18 years in prison, court documents show.

Jason Lee Horner, 41, was found guilty last month on five counts: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter and possession of a firearm by an ineligible person. At his sentencing, he received credit for two-and-a-half years time served.

Sabrina Schnoor, 25, was found dead under an Interstate 35 overpass bridge in May 2023. She died from a single gunshot wound, according to Owatonna police officers who responded to the scene where her body was found.

According to a criminal complaint, the day before she was found dead, Schnoor told a friend she wanted to obtain a gun because "Horner had a gun and she would feel safer with one." She also used an app to send her real-time location to a friend.

When her friend hadn't heard from Schnoor, she and others went to the location of Schnoor's phone, according to the app. They found her dead under the overpass.

According to the complaint, Horner admitted that he was present when Schnoor died and claimed that she had accidentally shot herself. However, the medical examiner determined that her cause of death was consistent with a homicide, not an accident or suicide.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.