Owatonna police investigating homicide after woman's body found under I-35 overpass
OWATONNA, Minn. -- The Owatonna Police Department is investigating a homicide after a woman's body was found under the I-35 bridge overpass earlier this week.
According to police, the body was found Tuesday, May 30.
On Thursday, they announced that they had identified the victim as 25-year-old Sabrina Lee Schnoor, and said she died as the result of a single gunshot wound.
Police believe it was a targeted attack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 507-444-3800.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Steel County Coroner's Office, along with the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office, have all been involved in the investigation.
