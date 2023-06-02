Watch CBS News
Crime

Owatonna police investigating homicide after woman's body found under I-35 overpass

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of June 2, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of June 2, 2023 01:31

OWATONNA, Minn. -- The Owatonna Police Department is investigating a homicide after a woman's body was found under the I-35 bridge overpass earlier this week.

According to police, the body was found Tuesday, May 30.

On Thursday, they announced that they had identified the victim as 25-year-old Sabrina Lee Schnoor, and said she died as the result of a single gunshot wound.

Police believe it was a targeted attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 507-444-3800.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Steel County Coroner's Office, along with the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office, have all been involved in the investigation.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 2, 2023 / 8:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.