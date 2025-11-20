Owatonna man found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend in 2023

A 41-year-old Owatonna, Minnesota, man was found guilty Thursday of killing his ex-girlfriend in 2023.

Jason Lee Horner was found guilty on five counts: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter and possession of a firearm by an ineligible person. The jury deliberated for roughly seven hours after an 11-day trial.

Sabrina Schnoor, 25, was found dead under an Interstate 35 overpass bridge in May 2023. She died from a single gunshot wound, according to Owatonna police officers who responded to the scene where her body was found

According to a criminal complaint, the day before she was found dead, Schnoor told a friend she wanted to obtain a gun because "Horner had a gun and she would feel safer with one." She also used an app to send her real-time location to a friend.

When her friend hadn't heard from Schnoor, she and others went to the location of Schnoor's phone, according to the app. They found her dead under the overpass.

According to the complaint, Horner admitted that he was present when Schnoor died and claimed that she had accidentally shot herself. The medical examiner determined that her cause of death was consistent with a homicide, not an accident or suicide.

"While no outcome can ever heal the heartbreak of losing a loved one, I hope today's verdict brings some peace and comfort to Sabrina's family and loved ones," said County Attorney Robert Jarrett.

The Minnesota Attorney General's office prosecuted the case upon a referral from Jarrett.

"She was a mother, an artist, and someone who brought tremendous joy and happiness to those around her. And Sabrina was taken from us far too soon. Today, a jury of Jason Horner's peers held him accountable for Sabrina's murder. I hope that can bring some measure of solace to Sabrina's loved ones," said Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Horner's sentencing date is set for Dec. 22.