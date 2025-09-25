Sen. Omar Fateh's Minneapolis mayoral campaign office vandalized, officials say

The Minneapolis mayoral campaign office of Minnesota state Sen. Omar Fateh was vandalized earlier this week with a threatening message, campaign officials said.

Fateh's campaign released an image of a written message they allege was left at the scene, reading, "Somali Muslim — this warning is no joke."

His office filed a police report on Wednesday. Fateh, 35, said in a statement his campaign won't be "deterred by hate speech and vandalism."

"We will not back down to Islamophobia. I will not be bullied or intimidated," Fateh said. "The people of Minneapolis are demanding change, and I will continue fighting for it. My team and I are dedicated to continuing to connect with Minneapolis residents and winning this election. We will not be stopped."

WCCO has reached out to police for more details on the case and investigation.

Sen. Omar Fateh WCCO

The incident came about a month after the Minnesota DFL Party revoked its endorsement of Fateh, a democratic socialist, following incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey's successful challenge of the Minneapolis DFL's July endorsement of the senator, claiming there was an "extraordinarily high" number of uncounted votes produced by the "highly flawed and untested" electronic voting system used at the convention.

The Minneapolis DFL — which itself was put on two years' probation by the state party and barred from making any endorsements in the current mayoral race — has since appealed the revocation.

Several fellow DFLers formally criticized the state party's decision, including U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, who herself was the target of recent anti-Somali statements made by Republican President Trump after his allies in Congress attempted to censure her over social media posts critical of the legacy of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Fateh, who was born in Washington, D.C. to parents from Somalia, was the first Somali American and Muslim elected to the Minnesota House, where he's currently in his second term representing the south Minneapolis-focused District 62.

and contributed to this report.