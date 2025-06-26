Officer who fired weapon at Vance Boelter outside Rep. Melissa Hortman's home identified by BCA

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Thursday identified the officer who fired his weapon when he encountered Vance Boelter, the man charged in the killing of Melissa and Mark Hortman, outside their Brooklyn Park home.

The BCA says Brooklyn Park officer Zachary Baumtrog arrived at Hortmans' home around 3:30 a.m. on June 14 to find a vehicle resembling a squad car with emergency lights flashing and a man, later identified as Boelter, in front of the home dressed as a police officer.

Criminal complaint details say officers saw Boelter shoot Mark Hortman through the doorway. Baumtrog fired his weapon in response to Boelter shooting his gun, the BCA says. Boelter then went inside the home and escaped the area.

Baumtrog has nine years of law enforcement experience. The BCA says investigators found nine casings at the scene. Baumtrog was wearing a body camera during the incident and is on critical incident leave. The investigation is ongoing.

Police tape blocks off the home of Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman, Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Brooklyn Park, Minn. George Walker IV / AP

Boelter is charged in Hennepin County with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder. He also faces federal charges of stalking and murder.

The FBI says he shot and injured state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette, then stopped at the homes of two other lawmakers' before arriving at the Hortman's home. After escaping from police, he was eventually captured after a 36-hour manhunt near his home in Green Isle. Officials say it was the largest manhunt in Minnesota history.

Minnesota House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman was the top Democrat in the Minnesota House. She will lie in state with her husband and beloved golden retriever Gilbert at the Minnesota Capitol on Friday. Melissa Hortman will be the first woman, and one of fewer than 20 Minnesotans to ever lie in state at the Capitol.

WCCO will have live coverage of the funeral starting at 8 a.m., which you can watch via CBS News Minnesota, Pluto TV, YouTube, or the CBS News app on your phone or connected TV.