North Dakota's only abortion clinic preps move to Minnesota

FARGO, N.D. -- The only abortion clinic in North Dakota is moving across the border to Minnesota.

Most abortions will soon become illegal in North Dakota after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last week.

That's why the clinic in Fargo is headed to the Moorhead area. The clinic has been planning this move since the leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion last month.

Red River Women's Clinic is now kicking things into high gear, raising a lot of money so they complete this move in time, before abortions become illegal in North Dakota one month from Tuesday.

"We cried, very upset. But, you know, the phone immediately rang. I know she did not know what was happening and just happened to call at the moment, but it's something I'll truly never forget," said clinic director Tammi Kromenaker. "Our plan is to provide abortions in North Dakota as long as we legally can."

After that, Kromenaker says they will move across state lines, just a few miles away, to Moorhead, Minnesota, where abortion remains legal.

"If you'd ask a strategic consultant, they'd say we should have moved to Minnesota a long time ago," Kromenaker said. "There's a lot less burdens on providers, a lot less hoops patients have to jump through."

Kromenaker says the final days will be tough, but they've also been overwhelmed with support from clinic escorts, to raising nearly $1 million for their move.

Red River Women's Clinic

"There will likely be fear, confusion, you know, 'Can I even get an abortion? Is it OK for me, you know, to go and get an abortion somewhere else?' So it's a sad thing to think about, all the information we are going to have to give to our patients."

Twin Cities-based abortion fund "Our Justice" feels the same pressure. The organization provides Plan B, and helps pay for abortions, travel and lodging.

"It's not enough to just give money to a clinic to fund an abortion if the people that we serve don't know how to get from A to B," said Shayla Walker of Our Justice.

With more than 1,000 abortion procedures a year, Red River Women's Clinic fears the changing laws will further the obstacles that already exist.

"We know there will be many more patients having to bear the burden of travel, and we will welcome them as best we can, again, without compromising our values."

Because of safety concerns, the clinic isn't revealing it's exact new location in Minnesota. They say over the past few months they've already had an influx of patients from South Dakota and Minnesota due to facility closures and staffing issues.