NEXT Weather: Record-breaking warmth Wednesday

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Jan. 31, 2024
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Jan. 31, 2024 02:12

MINNEAPOLIS— We'll close out January with the warmest temperatures of the week.

Wednesday's forecast high is 53 degrees. The day's record high is 46, and it's almost certain that will be broken.

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. Expect low visibility for part of the morning commute. Conditions will improve by the late morning, followed by sunshine.

No significant changes to the rest of the week, with highs in the lower-to-mid 40s.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday, with more clouds expected Friday.

There isn't much moisture in the forecast, but there's a possibility of rain south of Minnesota on Saturday. That system may lift north some, but it doesn't look likely.

If you're looking for a change, we may not see one until we get closer to the second week of February. There are some signs of colder winter temperatures in the distance.

Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on January 31, 2024 / 5:28 AM CST

