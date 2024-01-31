NEXT Weather: Record-breaking warmth Wednesday

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Jan. 31, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS— We'll close out January with the warmest temperatures of the week.

Wednesday's forecast high is 53 degrees. The day's record high is 46, and it's almost certain that will be broken.

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. Expect low visibility for part of the morning commute. Conditions will improve by the late morning, followed by sunshine.

WCCO

No significant changes to the rest of the week, with highs in the lower-to-mid 40s.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday, with more clouds expected Friday.

There isn't much moisture in the forecast, but there's a possibility of rain south of Minnesota on Saturday. That system may lift north some, but it doesn't look likely.

If you're looking for a change, we may not see one until we get closer to the second week of February. There are some signs of colder winter temperatures in the distance.