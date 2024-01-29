Spring-like temperatures could mean early maple syrup season in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday felt more like early spring than winter, and our warm weather could mean our landscape will be off-schedule.

Sunshine and blue skies can breathe life into the dead of winter, but it's the warmth in particular that's doing most of the work.

"These warmer, unseasonal swings in temperature that we're experiencing are going to be the biggest trigger for waking up some of our trees from their winter dormancy," said Brandon Miller, an assistant professor of horticulture science at the University of Minnesota.

He said the spring-like temps could lead some trees to start budding weeks earlier than expected, which is fine so long as the above-average warmth holds steady.

"If we get low temperatures, if we drop back down to what we would normally expect for this time of year after trees started to wake up, you might see some damage to the trees," he said.

As trees warm and wake up, sap rises inside. That's why March is often maple syrup season. But this year, it could be a February activity.

"If you see a long-range forecast that's warm, I'd be out there tapping those trees and making a little syrup," said Peter Roth. He owns Roth Sugar Bush in Cadott, Wisconsin and has been farming the sweet breakfast staple for decades. He said people should be surprised if the time to tap maple trees is shorter than usual this year.

"In the woods, there's not much frost. The trees will warm up a little quicker that way and won't prolong the season where a little frost helps prolong it, keeps the snow base," said Roth.

Most trees, like Minnesotans strolling among them, are hardy. They can handle an unusually warm winter here and there.

A pattern of seasons like this one however would be concerning.

"If this becomes a routine trend, then I think that could be a problem," said Miller, adding that consecutive years of warm winters could make trees stressed.

If you planned to prune your trees in late winter, Miller suggests doing it now since the weather is already feels like late winter. However, if your trees are already producing sap pruning would hurt the tree.