Public works departments work ahead, scale back budgets in winterless year

RICHFIELD, Minn. — It's a strange thought for public works departments across the Twin Cities metro: What do we do if there's no snow to plow? No roads to salt?

Months into a rather winterless winter, Richfield Public Works is figuring out a plan. Work ahead and save.

"It's crazy," said Dan Dalton, Richfield Public Works' operations supervisor. "I can't remember a time where we haven't had this (little) snow, and this much warmth with it, too."

This time last year, Dalton says crews had plowed more than a dozen times. This year, they haven't plowed once. Instead, crews are turning their attention towards trees.

Four, sometimes five days a week, crews are taking down trees across the city. The department has already reached a full season's worth of removals.

In Minneapolis, it's trees and pesky potholes. The city's public works department says it's already filled 311 potholes this winter. Even with the extra work, the city is on pace to save $1.4 million if it can dodge another significant snow event this year.

In St. Paul, a single snow emergency can cost as much as $800,000. Last year, the city called seven. This year? None yet.

"Yeah, it's uh, it's different. If you like winter, this wasn't a winter," said Roseville Public Works Director Jesse Freihammer. "We're probably saving, it's real money."

Roseville crews plowed more than 94 inches of snow during the 2022-2023 season. This year? Just 4.7 inches. In the process, they've spent just a fraction on labor and materials.

"We still have plenty of stuff to do, for maintenance, we're doing stuff we'd be doing in March or April already, just trying to get ahead," he said.