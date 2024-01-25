NEXT Weather: More fog and drizzle Thursday

Watch CBS News
By Joseph Dames

MINNEAPOLIS — A dense fog advisory is in effect in the Twin Cities until noon Thursday.

The fog will be just as widespread as Wednesday. Slightly warmer morning temperatures should hopefully help the commute.  

The high will reach 37 degrees in the metro on Thursday. There may be more moisture for those to the southeast as well as we watch another system clip the state. Rochester to the Mississippi River would be the target area.

High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 30s until the weekend, with a chance for the lower 40s by Sunday.

Ongoing warmth will eventually warm the ground. Say goodbye to any real snow. This will also help reduce cloud coverage early next week. We'll be waiting patiently for the sun.

