NEXT Weather: Late flurries possible Monday, warm-up arrives later in week

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will see temperatures in the mid-30s on Monday, and snow flurries are possible in the evening hours.

Areas outside of the metro will be dealing with dense fog through the morning hours, and with early temperatures below freezing, there could be some slick roads.

It'll be a mostly cloudy day in the Twin Cities, with highs topping out around 36. Flurries or light snow could arrive after dinner time.

Tuesday will bring sunnier skies, but no major changes in the temperature.

Wednesday and Thursday, though, will be warmer, with highs climbing into the 40s, well above average.

The warmth will fade, however, with temperatures back to near freezing by the end of the weekend.

