Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Late flurries possible Monday, warm-up arrives later in week

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Dec. 4, 2023
NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Dec. 4, 2023 02:57

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will see temperatures in the mid-30s on Monday, and snow flurries are possible in the evening hours.

Areas outside of the metro will be dealing with dense fog through the morning hours, and with early temperatures below freezing, there could be some slick roads.

It'll be a mostly cloudy day in the Twin Cities, with highs topping out around 36. Flurries or light snow could arrive after dinner time.

Tuesday will bring sunnier skies, but no major changes in the temperature.

READ MORE: Minnesota, the land of 10,000 lakes and sometimes four seasons in a week, but where's winter?

Wednesday and Thursday, though, will be warmer, with highs climbing into the 40s, well above average.

The warmth will fade, however, with temperatures back to near freezing by the end of the weekend. 

44d7fd8ce9110416c49491bdf4ff97d7.jpg
WCCO
Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on December 4, 2023 / 5:48 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.