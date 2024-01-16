NEXT Weather: Frigid temps during the week, but a warming trend is on the way

MINNEAPOLIS — Frigid conditions continue on Tuesday, though temperatures will at least climb above zero.

The forecast high in the Twin Cities will be around 6, with wind chills of around minus 25. A wind chill advisory remains in effect until noon.

On Thursday, there's a shot at snow that could clip southwest Minnesota. In the Twin Cities, we'll only see an increase in clouds.

There's not much of a chance for warmer air until the weekend. Highs will remain in the single digits and low teens until then.

The warming trend really kicks in by next week, when temps could climb to the 20s or 30s.

Snow doesn't look likely this week, outside of a system that may clip southern Minnesota on Thursday.