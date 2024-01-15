Will the ice be thick enough for the U.S. Pond Hockey tournament later this week?

MINNEAPOLIS — With the latest Arctic blast, the question many are asking is whether it is finally cold enough for the ice to be safe to walk on, skate on, fish on, or even drive on.

The answer from the Hennepin County Water Patrol is, quite simply, no. They remind that ice measurements can vary dramatically from even just a few feet away.

But with warning signs still up, what about the U.S. Pond Hockey championships this weekend? At Lake of the Isles, WCCO saw no skaters Monday afternoon. Just the whirring of a water pump trying to make the ice thick enough.

Jim Dahline, the commissioner of the tournament, says the ten-day event is still on track to begin this Thursday. Last year's tournament attracted 3,000 players from around the country and even the world.

"At the end of the day, you know, we want to play. But we'll make a safety decision first, and then we'll see what the gameplay looks like after that," Dahline said.

But to be safe, tournament organizers will map out the entire sheet of ice on Lake Nokomis to make sure the thickness is enough on each and every spot the pucks will drop.

Meanwhile, out on Lake Minnetonka, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Water Patrol truck is at the ready in case it's needed for an icy water rescue. The Water Patrol says the ice is not even safe for pets.

"Watch your animals as well, because that is what we see a lot too," Lt. Rick Rehman said. "The animals run out there and they go through, and the people go after the animals, and then we have two victims in the water we have to go get."

Ice conditions can, of course, still change. The sub-freezing temperatures are forecast for the rest of the week. And no one is cheering harder for that than the organizers of the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships. Dahline says tournament officials, as well as the numerous agencies that provide permits for the event, will be assessing the ice on Wednesday.