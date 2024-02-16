Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Frigid Friday ahead of a warming weekend

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Friday will be chilly from start to finish, with temps staying in the teens despite some sunshine.

The forecast high in the Twin Cities is 20, which is about nine degrees below average. Breezy winds will keep windchills in the single digits.  

The pattern through the weekend remains fairly quiet with temps gradually moderating through the 30s on Saturday and Sunday and back into the 40s next week.

The only issue this weekend is the wind picking up even more on Saturday, with gusts up to 40 mph.

A weak clipper may bring a rain-snow shower Tuesday night into Wednesday.

First published on February 16, 2024 / 5:44 AM CST

