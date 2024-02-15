Watch CBS News
Minnesotans share pictures of the biggest snowfall of the year

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — After an overall weak winter this year, Minnesotans finally got a delivery of significant snowfall Wednesday into Thursday. 

The seemingly rare glimpse of snow made for some great pictures, too. 

We've collected some of these weather pictures shared by viewers below. If you have any you'd like to submit, you can do so here

St. Louis Park deer

slp-deer.jpg
A picture of deer in a neighbor's yard Thursday morning in St. Louis Park.  Irwin Duran

Curious doggo & snow

finn-kim-north-st-paul.jpg
Kim North in St. Paul sent in these couple pics of Finn putting their snoot in a pile of snow Thursday morning.  Kim North

Cardinal perches on snowy branches

melissa-swanson-big-lake-cardinal.jpg
Melissa Swanson shared this pic of a cardinal in Big Lake.  Melissa Swanson

We love our snowy patio furniture 

julie-mikolai-lino-lakes-2.jpg
Minnesotans love to share images of snow-covered patio furniture. Julie Mikolai did not disappoint, sharing one from Wednesday night in Lino Lakes.  Julie Mikolai

A nice comparison shot

debra-foster-cannon-falls.jpg
Debra Foster in Cannon Falls shared a comparison of their yard before and after the snowfall.  Debra Foster

Beautiful sunrise after the snow

laurie-cheney-lindstrom.jpg
Laurie Cheney shared this great sunrise photo from Lindstrom on Thursday morning.  Laurie Cheney
