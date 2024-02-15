Minnesotans share pictures of the biggest snowfall of the year

NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. forecast from Feb. 15, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — After an overall weak winter this year, Minnesotans finally got a delivery of significant snowfall Wednesday into Thursday.

The seemingly rare glimpse of snow made for some great pictures, too.

We've collected some of these weather pictures shared by viewers below. If you have any you'd like to submit, you can do so here.

St. Louis Park deer

A picture of deer in a neighbor's yard Thursday morning in St. Louis Park. Irwin Duran

Curious doggo & snow

Kim North in St. Paul sent in these couple pics of Finn putting their snoot in a pile of snow Thursday morning. Kim North

Cardinal perches on snowy branches

Melissa Swanson shared this pic of a cardinal in Big Lake. Melissa Swanson

We love our snowy patio furniture

Minnesotans love to share images of snow-covered patio furniture. Julie Mikolai did not disappoint, sharing one from Wednesday night in Lino Lakes. Julie Mikolai

A nice comparison shot

Debra Foster in Cannon Falls shared a comparison of their yard before and after the snowfall. Debra Foster

Beautiful sunrise after the snow

Laurie Cheney shared this great sunrise photo from Lindstrom on Thursday morning. Laurie Cheney