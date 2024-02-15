Minnesotans share pictures of the biggest snowfall of the year

MINNEAPOLIS — After an overall weak winter this year, Minnesotans finally got a delivery of significant snowfall Wednesday into Thursday.
The seemingly rare glimpse of snow made for some great pictures, too.
We've collected some of these weather pictures shared by viewers below. If you have any you'd like to submit, you can do so here.
St. Louis Park deer
Curious doggo & snow
Cardinal perches on snowy branches
We love our snowy patio furniture
A nice comparison shot
Beautiful sunrise after the snow
