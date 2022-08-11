Next Weather: Cool, cloudy Thursday, with showers for some

MINNEAPOLIS -- Expect cooler temperatures in the Twin Cities over the next couple of days, but the heat and humidity will make a comeback this weekend.

The metro will stay dry on Thursday, with low humidity and a high of 82. Clouds will increase throughout the day. Central and southwestern Minnesota could see spotty storms in the morning and early afternoon.

Friday will be even cooler, with a high of 74, but humidity levels will increase as the day goes on. The Twin Cities could wake up to some scattered showers, but the rain should taper off by the afternoon.

Muggy conditions will stick around through the weekend, and temperatures will jump back to the mid-80s.