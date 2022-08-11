Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Next Weather: Cool, cloudy Thursday, with showers for some

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: 4:30 a.m. report
Next Weather: 4:30 a.m. report 02:35

MINNEAPOLIS -- Expect cooler temperatures in the Twin Cities over the next couple of days, but the heat and humidity will make a comeback this weekend.

The metro will stay dry on Thursday, with low humidity and a high of 82. Clouds will increase throughout the day. Central and southwestern Minnesota could see spotty storms in the morning and early afternoon.

27485e18d1c4920ffe08b0358f9a9e27.jpg
CBS

Friday will be even cooler, with a high of 74, but humidity levels will increase as the day goes on. The Twin Cities could wake up to some scattered showers, but the rain should taper off by the afternoon.

Muggy conditions will stick around through the weekend, and temperatures will jump back to the mid-80s.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 11, 2022 / 5:50 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.