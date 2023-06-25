NEXT Weather: Chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report from June 25, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- The threat of severe weather subsided overnight, but unsettled conditions will continue Sunday.

A weather system making its way east through Minnesota will keep the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few cells could feature heavy rain, lightning and high winds.

There will likely be some rain during the TC Pride parade.

Temps will linger in the low 70s.

On Monday morning, leftover moisture could lead to some activity in western Wisconsin, but conditions will start to clear.

Temps warm during the workweek - closer to average in the lower 80s. Conditions should be mostly dry, except for Wednesday and Saturday, which both have rain chances.

Air quality should also be better this week.