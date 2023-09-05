NEXT Weather Alert: Hot and humid Tuesday with severe storms possible by evening

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report from Sept. 5, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — A hot and humid Tuesday with a chance for severe storms by evening means it's a NEXT Weather Alert day.

The high in the metro will be around 93. Southern Minnesota will top out in the upper 80s, while far northern Minnesota will only reach the mid-70s.

WCCO

The Twin Cities are at a slight risk for severe weather. Wind and hail will be the main threats.

An air quality alert is in place for northwestern Minnesota until 9 a.m. Wednesday due to Canadian wildfire smoke drifting into the region.

A cold front will arrive behind the storms, dropping highs to the low 70s on Wednesday. It will feel even cooler due to strong winds and a chance for patchy rain.

Temperatures will jump back to the 80s by Friday and stay around there over the weekend.