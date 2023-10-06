NEXT Weather: A cold weekend after early Friday showers

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Oct. 6, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — A wave of showers will pass Friday morning between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.

We will see some clearing behind the band of showers, and it will be windy and even colder. Highs stretch to the low 50s.

Saturday morning will start out frosty for many, with temperatures falling back into the 30s. The western edge of Minnesota will deal with frost and freeze conditions late Friday through early Saturday.



The rest of Saturday will be mostly cloudy with some showers possible to the north by afternoon. It won't be as windy. Highs stay in the low 50s.

Sunday will be the nicer weekend day. Expect some sunshine and highs in the upper 50s.

Our highs will likely be locked in the upper 50s next week, which is slightly below average.