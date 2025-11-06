MSP Airport travelers anxious over FAA's planned cuts to air traffic

The Federal Aviation Administration plans to slash airline capacity at dozens of U.S. airports because of the ongoing government shutdown, including Minneapolis-St. Paul International, according to a proposed list provided to CBS News by a source familiar with the discussions.

The list said MSP is one of the 40 areas that Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said will have their air traffic cut by 10% in the coming days. Duffy said the cause of the cuts is a shortage of air traffic controllers, who are working without pay because of the shutdown.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which operates MSP, said it was aware of the reduction plans but didn't have any information about local impacts.

"Travelers are encouraged to stay connected with their airline for the latest flight information," the commission said.

A source told CBS News the cuts are expected to begin Friday and reach the full 10% mark by next week. The planned reductions come weeks before the Thanksgiving holiday, during which AAA forecasts 2.4 million Americans plan to take a flight.

People flying out of MSP on Thursday said the news is causing them anxiety.

"I'm a little nervous. I'm not as worried about today, flying now, but I am a little worried about Sunday, just coming back. Is our flight gonna be on time?" Lauren Mork of Iowa said. "And then next month I'm flying out of the country and I don't have a direct flight, so that's what I'm really worried about."

According to Airports Council International, MSP saw the 18th-most passengers among U.S. airports in 2024 — more than 37 million people traveled through it.

The shutdown is in on its 37th day as of Thursday, making it the longest in U.S. history. The previous record was set in 2019, during President Trump's first term.

"I think they just gotta end this shutdown, it's gotta be over," Mork said. "I mean, lots of different reasons, but SNAP and different benefits like that lapsing is horrible and airport travel has been a nightmare this year. So they just, they need to end the shutdown."