Motorist shot in the arm on I-94 in St. Paul, police say

Police say a man was shot in the arm while driving late Tuesday night on Interstate 94 in St. Paul, shutting down a stretch of the freeway for an hour.

The victim told investigators he was struck while driving west on the interstate near Marion and Dale streets, and he didn't know who fired.

He then exited the freeway, pulled into a parking lot and called 911, police say. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to recover.

Two officers walk on I-94 in St. Paul with a K-9 following the shooting of a motorist. WCCO

Police say they're still investigating and no arrests have been made.

About two-and-a-half-hours earlier, firefighters rescued a motorist and his 3-year-old passenger from a burning vehicle on the interstate near Snelling Avenue. The Minnesota State Patrol says the two were not injured, and the motorist is suspected of driving while impaired.

One week ago, a 20-year-old man was shot dead in the city's Riverview neighborhood. Police say it was the city's fourth homicide of 2025, and they're still searching for the shooter.