Crime

2, including toddler, pulled from burning vehicle in St. Paul; officials say driver arrested

By
Cole Premo
Digital Manager
Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

The Minnesota State Patrol says an investigation is underway after two people, including a toddler, were pulled from a burning vehicle in St. Paul. 

According to the state patrol, troopers responded to the vehicle fire on eastbound Interstate 94 and Snelling Avenue at 8:15 p.m. 

The patrol says fire crews pulled a male driver and a 3-year-old from the burning vehicle. There were no injuries from the fire. 

inx-crash-interstate-94-at-snelling-060325.jpg
View of the vehicle being towed.  MNDOT

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired and needed hospitalization, according to the patrol. 

"This investigation is open and is actively being investigated," the patrol said. 

