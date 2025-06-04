2, including toddler, pulled from burning vehicle in St. Paul; officials say driver arrested

Federal raid sparks clash between law enforcement, protesters in Minneapolis, and more headlines

Federal raid sparks clash between law enforcement, protesters in Minneapolis, and more headlines

The Minnesota State Patrol says an investigation is underway after two people, including a toddler, were pulled from a burning vehicle in St. Paul.

According to the state patrol, troopers responded to the vehicle fire on eastbound Interstate 94 and Snelling Avenue at 8:15 p.m.

The patrol says fire crews pulled a male driver and a 3-year-old from the burning vehicle. There were no injuries from the fire.

View of the vehicle being towed. MNDOT

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired and needed hospitalization, according to the patrol.

"This investigation is open and is actively being investigated," the patrol said.