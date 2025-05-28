Watch CBS News
Crime

St. Paul police investigate fatal shooting in west side neighborhood

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines for May 28, 2025
WCCO Digital Headlines for May 28, 2025 01:39

A man was shot and killed early Wednesday afternoon in St. Paul's west side neighborhood. 

Police say the shooting happened at an apartment building around 2:30 p.m. near the 600 block of Stryker Avenue. 

Police were called to Regions Hospital after the man was admitted with a gunshot wound to his torso. Staff attempted lifesaving measures but the man did not make it. 

Police say they have not made an arrest at this time, but do not believe there is a threat to the community. They are investigating the shooting.  

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim. 

According to police, this is the city's fourth homicide this year. 

WCCO Staff

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.