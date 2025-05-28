St. Paul police investigate fatal shooting in west side neighborhood

A man was shot and killed early Wednesday afternoon in St. Paul's west side neighborhood.

Police say the shooting happened at an apartment building around 2:30 p.m. near the 600 block of Stryker Avenue.

Police were called to Regions Hospital after the man was admitted with a gunshot wound to his torso. Staff attempted lifesaving measures but the man did not make it.

Police say they have not made an arrest at this time, but do not believe there is a threat to the community. They are investigating the shooting.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim.

According to police, this is the city's fourth homicide this year.