Minnesotans take advantage of warm December weather for outdoor activities

NEW PRAGUE, Minn. — It's not too often you can get a tee time and a lift ticket in the same day, especially in December.

Minnesota's warm weather is leaving winter activities on thin ice but making way for golfers.

General Manager Bryan Connelly says this is the latest CreeksBend Golf Course in New Prague has ever stayed open and the demand is there.

"Had a little over 100 golfers today (Thursday), we are sold out right now for Friday and Saturday," Connelly said.

Among those eager to get on the green is Pam Strand.

"Yeah, it's great, we've been out here every day," Strand smiled.

RELATED: National Weather Service issues adorable graphic breaking down Twin Cities' Christmas snow history

Strand said although she would like a white Christmas, she's enjoying carrying a golf club instead of a shovel.

"I'm happy not to be shoveling the driveway that's ok with me," she said.

That's likely what she was doing last year when we were under a Next Weather Alert!

While some spend their time on the golf course, others wait until the sun sets to and make their way to St. Paul to Glow Holiday Festival to get in the spirit.

"Definitely not used to non-white Christmas," said Bailee Hynes.

Hynes and her family opted to immerse themselves in the holiday spirit with millions of sparking lights.

"Definitely cranks up the Christmas spirit coming out here and seeing everybody," Hynes said.

Whether you were hoping for snow, or more time teeing off, it's all about getting in the spirit.