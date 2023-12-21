Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: More clouds Thursday, but mild December streak continues

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Mild winter days continue as we warm back to the lower 40s. 

There will be more clouds Thursday, but that's the trade off for the warmth.  

The day's forecasted high is 41 degrees. There will be some spotty showers in the late evening, but it will mainly be dry otherwise. 

Patchy moisture carries over to Friday, with moments of drizzle. Temperatures remain in the 40s, before the real warmth arrives for the weekend.   

Highs jump to around 50 Saturday and potentially a degree or two above on Sunday. That's when we are tracking our next system that will bring in the rain. 

Christmas Eve night will be wet, with moments of rain Christmas Day. 

Tuesday morning may see some snow to the northwest, but it still looks like the profile is too warm for serious winter weather.

Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

December 21, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

