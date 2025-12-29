How much snow fell across Minnesota during the holiday blizzard? See the latest totals.

Sunday's winter storm blanketed parts of Minnesota with snow and caused treacherous conditions on state roads. WCCO has issued a NEXT Weather Alert and a NEXT Drive Alert.

As of 6:45 a.m., the National Weather Service says 5.8 inches fell at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport during the storm. Chanhassen saw 5.6 inches, Brainerd measured 3.5 inches and Eau Claire, Wisconsin, is digging out from a whopping 8.5 inches.

WCCO's Weather Watcher Network reported some impressive totals, too. Here are some measurements from around the state:

Rochester: 4 inches

Burnsville: 7 inches

Maple Grove: 6.2 inches

Fargo-Moorhead: 4.5 inches

Duluth: 2.1 inches

WCCO

A few metro communities are under snow emergencies, including Minneapolis, St. Louis Park and Osseo, while several schools are closed or delayed Monday.

Road conditions are still a major concern Monday due to blowing snow and icy conditions. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says most metro roads are at least partially covered, with travel not advised for a large swath of central and southern Minnesota.

Interstate 35 is still closed between Albert Lea and the Iowa border due to whiteout conditions.

The Minnesota State Patrol says between 12 a.m. Sunday and 5:30 a.m. Monday, there were nearly 400 crashes on state roads, with 31 of those crashes involving injuries.

Gov. Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency and has authorized the National Guard to help with emergency winter storm operations in southern Minnesota.