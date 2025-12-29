Watch CBS News
Poor road conditions across Minnesota Monday due to snowstorm fallout

Anthony Bettin
Though the snowstorm that lashed Minnesota on Sunday has wrapped up, road conditions are still challenging on Monday.

WCCO has issued a NEXT Drive Alert. Most Twin Cities roads are at least partially covered, according to the state's Department of Transportation, and travel is not advised for a large swath of central and southern Minnesota.

Interstate 35 remains closed between Albert Lea and the Iowa border due to whiteout conditions, MnDOT said.

WCCO

Lingering blowing snow and poor visibility will make travel difficult until the winds ease later in the day. A NEXT Weather Alert remains in effect.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, between 12 a.m. Sunday and 5:30 a.m. Monday, there were nearly 400 crashes on state roads. Someone was injured in 31 crashes. In addition, hundreds of vehicles left the roadway and dozens spun out.

Another weak system may bring light snow north of Interstate 94 on Tuesday, with a better chance for an inch or two on Wednesday.

