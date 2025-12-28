NEXT Weather: Major winter storm brings snow, strong winds to wrap up weekend | Live updates
A major winter storm has arrived in Minnesota on Sunday and is expected to impact travel conditions into Monday.
Due to significant impacts from the storm, WCCO has issued a NEXT Weather Alert.
Blizzard warnings are in place for central Minnesota until 6 a.m. Monday, while winter storm warnings will be in place across eastern Minnesota into Wisconsin from 12 p.m. Sunday until 9 a.m. Monday.
Wind gusts up to 40 mph are expected by the afternoon and snow intensity and coverage pick up, creating potential for near-blizzard conditions.
Travel is expected to be difficult along and east of Interstate 35, where the heaviest snow is expected.
As far as snow totals, a large swath of Minnesota — including the Twin Cities — could ge tup to 8 inches of snow by Monday morning. Areas to the southwest and northern Minnesota are expected to receive less snow.
Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to drop from the 30s in the morning to the 10s by evening.
Follow live updates below.
Nearly 200 delays and dozens of cancellations at MSP Airport
Sunday's winter storm has led to significant delays and cancellations at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
According to flight tracker FlightAware, there are 197 delays and 60 cancellations at MSP Airport as of 11:30 a.m.
A look at potential snowfall totals
By Monday morning, the Twin Cities could see up to 8 inches of snow. Western Wisconsin could see even more, possibly up to 12 inches.
Areas to the north, south and southwest of the Twin Cities are expected to see less:
- Grand Rapids: Up to 3 inches
- Mankato: Up to 5 inches
- Worthington: Up to 3 inches
Follow snowfall totals from NEXT Weather Watchers here.