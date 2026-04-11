Wet weekend, but a chance to hit temperature in the 70s

Saturday high temperatures are expected to hit the 50s.

Rain chances will be consistent throughout the day, with the possibility of thunderstorms in the early evening. Strong winds will also arrive during the afternoon hours.

The rain will remain throughout the overnight hours and will carry into Sunday morning. Temperatures will also steadily rise in the overnight hours.

Sunday will be warmer and well above average. If the rain moves out early enough our temperatures could hit the 80s, but if the rain lingers then our high temperatures will be closer to the low 70s.

The stormy weather will continue into early next week, with severe weather potential on Monday.