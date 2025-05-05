Watch CBS News
Warm, quiet week ahead for Twin Cities; Red flag warning for northwestern Minnesota

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from May 5, 2025
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from May 5, 2025 03:30

Monday will kick off a sunny, quiet week in the Twin Cities as warm spring temperatures carry on.

Expect highs in the upper 70s for much of the state, with areas to the north and west climbing into the 80s. Temperatures will be similar for much of the week. 

Clear skies and light winds will continue through the work week. There's no real chance of rain until next week at the earliest.

Overnight lows will fall into the 40s and 50s thanks to dry air.

A red flag warning will be in effect in northwestern Minnesota from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday because of extreme fire risk conditions. The counties included are Clay, Kittson, Marshall, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames-1.jpg

