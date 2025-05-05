Warm, quiet week ahead for Twin Cities; Red flag warning for northwestern Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from May 5, 2025

Monday will kick off a sunny, quiet week in the Twin Cities as warm spring temperatures carry on.

Expect highs in the upper 70s for much of the state, with areas to the north and west climbing into the 80s. Temperatures will be similar for much of the week.

Clear skies and light winds will continue through the work week. There's no real chance of rain until next week at the earliest.

Overnight lows will fall into the 40s and 50s thanks to dry air.

A red flag warning will be in effect in northwestern Minnesota from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday because of extreme fire risk conditions. The counties included are Clay, Kittson, Marshall, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau.