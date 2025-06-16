Multiple rounds of severe storms possible in Minnesota Monday

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from June 16, 2025

Multiple rounds of storms could lash Minnesota on Monday, with some severe weather possible. A NEXT Weather Alert is in place.

An early round could impact the morning commutes, especially south of the Twin Cities. If we get some sun and energy in the afternoon, a second round may form by evening.

That evening barrage could potentially turn severe, with wind damage, hail and tornadoes all possible. The greatest threat will be in southern and central Minnesota, including the metro.

Whatever does arrive should clear the southwest overnight.

Highs will climb into the mid-80s.

Tuesday will be cooler and quieter before rain chances return on Wednesday in limited fashion.

Thursday may bring more storms as the active pattern resumes.

Things turn hotter and more humid on Friday, with highs near 90.