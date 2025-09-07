Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Chilly start gives way to sunshine, highs in mid-upper 60s on Sunday in Minnesota

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Read Full Bio
Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on Sept. 7, 2025
NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on Sept. 7, 2025 03:10

It's another frosty start to Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, but a slow warm-up is on the way.

Sunday will feature more sunshine and calmer conditions, with high pressure finally taking over. This will help temperatures as our next warm-up begins with highs in the afternoon reaching the mid-upper 60s.

Another weak disturbance will pass with some spotty showers/storms late Monday into Tuesday morning.

Otherwise, the upcoming week looks quiet with more seasonable highs back in the 70s.

Rain chances slowly pick up toward the end of the week, with highs closer to 80 as we head into next weekend.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue