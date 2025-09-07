Chilly start gives way to sunshine, highs in mid-upper 60s on Sunday in Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on Sept. 7, 2025

It's another frosty start to Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, but a slow warm-up is on the way.

Sunday will feature more sunshine and calmer conditions, with high pressure finally taking over. This will help temperatures as our next warm-up begins with highs in the afternoon reaching the mid-upper 60s.

Another weak disturbance will pass with some spotty showers/storms late Monday into Tuesday morning.

Otherwise, the upcoming week looks quiet with more seasonable highs back in the 70s.

Rain chances slowly pick up toward the end of the week, with highs closer to 80 as we head into next weekend.