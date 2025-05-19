Rainy stretch for parts of Minnesota starts Monday, wraps up midweek

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from May 19, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from May 19, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from May 19, 2025

More soaking rain is on the way for the Twin Cities this week.

We could see some spotty showers during the day on Monday, but the bulk of it will start in the evening. During the day, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds and a high just shy of 60.

WCCO

Tuesday will be a washout, with highs falling to around 50.

By the time it wraps up Wednesday afternoon, the Twin Cities could see 2.5 inches.

Mankato, Minnesota, and areas to the south may see the most rain, potentially up to 3.5 inches.

Things will dry up on Thursday and most of the Memorial Day weekend looks dry and warmer, with temperatures back to 70 by Sunday.