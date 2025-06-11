Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Rain back in the forecast for Twin Cities on Wednesday and beyond

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from June 11, 2025
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from June 11, 2025 03:25

Rain returns to the Twin Cities on Wednesday, with light showers starting early and building in the evening.

Showers will build from south to north starting after 4 p.m. Expect a high around 75 degrees in the metro and possibly some smoke in the area.

WCCO

Widespread, steady rain expands north on Thursday, especially later in the day. By nightfall, it'll be stormy with soaking rains.

The heaviest rain will likely hit on Friday as temperatures cool into the 60s.

Saturday will provide a brief dry break, but highs will stay cool.

Sunday will be warmer, but rain chances will rise again late in the day.

Joseph Dames

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.