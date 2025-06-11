Rain back in the forecast for Twin Cities on Wednesday and beyond

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from June 11, 2025

Rain returns to the Twin Cities on Wednesday, with light showers starting early and building in the evening.

Showers will build from south to north starting after 4 p.m. Expect a high around 75 degrees in the metro and possibly some smoke in the area.

Widespread, steady rain expands north on Thursday, especially later in the day. By nightfall, it'll be stormy with soaking rains.

The heaviest rain will likely hit on Friday as temperatures cool into the 60s.

Saturday will provide a brief dry break, but highs will stay cool.

Sunday will be warmer, but rain chances will rise again late in the day.