Clear, calm and sunny start to the weekend

Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

Saturday is shaping up to be beautiful, and a #Top10Wx Day has been declared across much of Minnesota and Wisconsin. 

High pressure sitting over the region means it will be clear, calm and sunny all day. Although temperatures were a bit chilly during the morning, they're expected to reach the upper 60s by Saturday afternoon. 

By Saturday night, gusty winds will blow in some clouds ahead of a stronger system that will push through the region on Sunday. 

Expect off-and-on rain showers for the second half of the weekend, with up to a quarter of an inch of precipitation expected for some parts of the state. Winds will also be more noticeable, with gusts reaching up to 35 miles an hour.

The start of the work is expected to be calmer, and rain is expected to wrap up by Monday morning. High temperatures will drop again throughout the week, but will stay near 60 degrees. 

