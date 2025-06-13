With flash flooding possible in Minnesota, stay safe with these tips

Minnesotans have seen plenty of rain this week, and more is on the way for parts of the state, bringing the risk of flash flooding.

"If we get a large, overland rainfall, it could be a problem," said Kevin Reed, deputy director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Dry conditions this spring have allowed the ground to soak up much of the rain so far. But as it becomes more saturated, the chances of flash flooding increase.

"What we are looking at is if we get any specific downpours in any of these areas of 2, 3, 4 inches at one time in a very short amount of time," said Reed.

On Friday morning, flash flooding alerts were issued for parts of south-central Minnesota. Reed said when flooding hits, drivers should do what they can to avoid roads in that area.

"Three-to-six inches and you can move a car, pretty quickly," he said. "The other thing is you don't know what happened to that road, and there are times when it can under-wash, undercut that road."

Reed says the most crucial thing to do is to not drive into any type of water, no matter how shallow it may seem. And he says if you do get caught in your vehicle during a flash flood, the best thing is to safely get out as soon as possible and seek high ground immediately.

Homeland Security and Emergency Management also recommends that you don't cross a flowing stream on foot as floodwater often contains dangerous debris, and can be contaminated with sewage.

Also, do not camp or park near rising streams and rivers. If you live in a low area and heavy rain is forecasted, be ready in case you need to evacuate quickly.

"Make sure you get your medications, your phone, a phone charger, contact information and take that with you along with your insurance information," said Reed. "Have that with you in case you have to leave your house in any quick amount of time."

Reed says construction zones and highway underpasses can also be dangerous during flash flooding events.