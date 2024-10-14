Watch CBS News
Widespread freeze coming to Twin Cities Monday night

MINNEAPOLIS — Fall may have been tardy this year, but it's now in full effect in the Twin Cities.

Highs will be in the 50s on Monday, with light rain possible for western Wisconsin.  

A freeze warning is in effect in western Minnesota through early Monday, with the metro experiencing its first lows in the 30s overnight.

Monday night's lows will be cold enough for a widespread freeze, and frost is possible for Tuesday morning. If you have uninsulated pipes and irrigation outdoors, it's best to drain them ASAP.

Highs will warm back into the 70s by the end of the week before dipping back into the 60s for the weekend.

Rain is possible in the metro late Friday through Saturday.

