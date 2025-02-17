Watch CBS News
Harmfully cold Monday starts frigid week, but warmer temps in sight

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Dangerous cold has prompted a NEXT Weather Alert on Monday.

An extreme cold warning is also in place for the entirety of Minnesota and Wisconsin's western part. Wind chills as low as minus 40 will linger through 10 a.m., with low temperatures between 20 and 30 below zero. Highs across the state will be near or below zero. There will be some sunshine.

The cold has caused some schools in Minnesota and western Wisconsin to announce closures and delays.

The bitter cold will continue Tuesday, with another extreme cold warning possible.

Wednesday will be slightly warmer, but still frigid.

Gradual warming will begin on Thursday, and by next week, we'll have temperatures above normal.

Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

