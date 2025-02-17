Harmfully cold Monday starts frigid week, but warmer temps in sight

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Feb. 17, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Feb. 17, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Feb. 17, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS — Dangerous cold has prompted a NEXT Weather Alert on Monday.

An extreme cold warning is also in place for the entirety of Minnesota and Wisconsin's western part. Wind chills as low as minus 40 will linger through 10 a.m., with low temperatures between 20 and 30 below zero. Highs across the state will be near or below zero. There will be some sunshine.

The cold has caused some schools in Minnesota and western Wisconsin to announce closures and delays.

The bitter cold will continue Tuesday, with another extreme cold warning possible.

Wednesday will be slightly warmer, but still frigid.

Gradual warming will begin on Thursday, and by next week, we'll have temperatures above normal.

Delays on this page are current as of