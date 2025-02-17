Schools in Minnesota, western Wisconsin closed or delayed amid extreme cold

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Feb. 17, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS — A handful of schools in Minnesota and western Wisconsin are closed or delayed on Monday amid extreme cold.

While many schools were already closed for Presidents Day, many that planned to be open had to make adjustments due to the cold. Eastern Carver County Schools are delayed two hours, while West Central Area Schools are closed. In Wisconsin, Frederic Schools and Pepin Area Schools are closed, while schools in New Richmond and Hudson will have a delayed start.

An extreme cold warning is in effect for the entirety of Minnesota and the western edge of Wisconsin. A NEXT Weather Alert is also in place. Lows will be between 20 and 30 below zero and highs will be near or below zero. Wind chills will be between minus 30 and minus 45. The cold will continue through midweek, then we'll see warmer weather for a while.

